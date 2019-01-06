Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 6

Related Links: Womens Big Bash League 2018 Schedule

Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores : Check out Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W aka the PRSW vs SYSW – Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 44 will be played at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth.

The Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Match 44 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 IST on Jan 6 which is 10:00 local time. We bring you here Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the PRSW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W live streaming, after the match Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores | Women’s Big Bash League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W live scores that is the Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W live score and live cricket commentary of Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W 2018 cricket match played at the Lilac Hill Park, Perth on Jan 6,2019.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the PRSW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 6,2019

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores | Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scorecard

Check out the below Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W scorecard:

Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Perth Scorchers Women 2018 Squad

Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Nicole Bolton, Lauren Ebsary, Kate Cross, Mathilda Carmichael, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Megan Banting, Hayleigh Brennan, Emily Smith, Elyse Villani, Bhavi M Devchand, Hayley Jensen

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Erin Burns, Carly Leeson, Stella Campbell, Tahlia Wilson, Jodie Hicks

Thank you for visiting our website for the Perth Scorchers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the PRSW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.