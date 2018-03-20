Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 20

Match Date: Mar 20, 2018

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Squad

Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Mohammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Darren Sammy (Captain), Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Hammad Azam, Chris Jordan, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Ibtisam Sheikh, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Asghar, Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman

Quetta Gladiators 2018 Squad

Asad Shafiq, Johnson Charles, Umar Amin, Rameez Raja, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

