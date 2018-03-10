Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores : This HBL PSL T20 2018 Match 23 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST on Mar 10, which is 20:00 local time.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 2018 cricket match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Mar 10, 2018.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 10, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scorecard

Check out the below Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators scorecard :

Peshawar Zalmi innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mohammad Hafeez c Watson b Laughlin 32 26 2 2 Kamran Akmal (WK) b Mohammad Nawaz 0 1 – – Dwayne Smith c Pietersen b Watson 49 33 1 5 Riki Wessels not out 31 29 3 1 Khushdil Shah c Hasan Khan b Rahat Ali 4 7 – – Liam Dawson c Mohammad Nawaz b Watson 2 5 – – Darren Sammy (C) not out 36 19 4 2 Hasan Ali did not bat Wahab Riaz did not bat Mohammad Asghar did not bat Umaid Asif did not bat Extras 3 (2 lb, 1 w) Total 157/5 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Kamran Akmal, 0.3 ov), 2-61 (Smith, 8.2 ov), 3-89 (Mohammad Hafeez, 11.3 ov), 4-95 (Khushdil Shah, 13.1 ov), 5-101 (Dawson, 14.3 ov)

Quetta Gladiators bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammad Nawaz 4 0 39 1 – – Anwar Ali 2 0 6 0 – – Laughlin 4 0 33 1 – – Hasan Khan 2 0 21 0 – – Rahat Ali 4 0 30 1 1 – Watson 4 0 26 2 – –

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Andre Fletcher, Khushdil Shah, Saad Nasim, Ibtisam Sheikh

Quetta Gladiators 2018 Squad

Umar Amin, Shane Watson, Rameez Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, Anwar Ali, John Hastings, Rahat Ali, Kevin Pietersen, Asad Shafiq, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Chris Green

