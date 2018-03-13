Plunket Shield 2017 Schedule | Plunket Shield 2017 Fixtures

Plunket Shield 2017 Fixtures: Plunket Shield is the name of the first class cricket Competition in New Zealand Domestic Cricket.

Check the Plunket Shield 2017 Schedule on OyeCricket.com in this post as part of the coverage of New Zealand domestic cricket. Listed out are the Plunket Shield 2017 Fixtures. Follow our site for Plunket Shield 2017 live scores, results and updates.

The Plunket Shield 2017 will feature 6 teams. A total of 30 matches will be played in the Plunket Shield 2017 which begins from October 23 and ends on April 02. All the matches of the Plunket Shield 2017 will be played at different grounds.

All the Plunket Shied 2017 matches begins at 3:00 IST which is 10:30 local time.

Plunket Shield 2017 Teams and Plunket Shield 2017 Squads:

Auckland (Auckland Aces)

Central Districts (Central Stags)

Canterbury (Canterbury Kings)

Northern Districts (Northern Knights)

Otago (Otago Volts)

Wellington (Wellington Firebirds)

Plunket Shield 2017 Schedule | Plunket Shield 2017 Timetable

Oct 23-26: Wellington vs Auckland, 1st Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington – Wellington vs Auckland Scorecard

Oct 23-26: Northern Knights vs Central Districts, 2nd Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui – Northern Districts vs Central Districts Scorecard

Oct 23-26: Canterbury vs Otago, 3rd Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch – Canterbury vs Otago Scorecard

Oct 30-Nov 02: Central Districts vs Auckland, 4th Match at Saxton Oval, Nelson – Central Districts vs Auckland Scorecard

Oct 30-Nov 02: Canterbury vs Northern Knights, 5th Match at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora – Canterbury vs Northern Districts Scorecard

Oct 30-Nov 02: Wellington vs Otago, 6th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington – Wellington vs Otago Scorecard

Nov 7-10: Canterbury vs Central Districts, 7th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch – Canterbury vs Central Districts Scorecard

Nov 7-10: Northern Knights vs Wellington, 8th Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton – Northern Districts vs Wellington Scorecard

Nov 7-10: Auckland vs Otago, 9th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Auckland vs Otago Scorecard

Nov 15-18: Wellington vs Canterbury, 10th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington – Wellington vs Canterbury Scorecard

Nov 15-18: Otago vs Central Districts, 11th Match at University Oval, Dunedin – Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard

Nov 15-18: Northern Knights vs Auckland, 12th Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton – Northern Districts vs Auckland Scorecard

Nov 24-27: Central Districts vs Wellington, 13th Match at Saxton Oval, Nelson – Central Districts vs Wellington Scorecard

Nov 24-27: Auckland vs Canterbury, 14th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Auckland vs Canterbury Scorecard

Nov 24-27: Otago vs Northern Knights, 15th Match at Molyneux Park, Alexandra – Otago vs Northern Districts Scorecard

Plunket Shield 2017/18 Fixtures

Mar 1-4: Auckland vs Northern Knights, 16th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Auckland vs Northern Districts Scorecard

Mar 1-4: Canterbury vs Wellington, 17th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch – Canterbury vs Wellington Scorecard

Mar 1-4: Central Districts vs Otago, 18th Match at McLean Park, Napier – Central Districts vs Otago Scorecard

Mar 9-12: Northern Knights vs Canterbury, 19th Match at Cobham Oval, Whangarei – Northern Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard

Mar 9-12: Auckland vs Central Districts, 20th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Auckland vs Central Districts Scorecard

Mar 10-13: Otago vs Wellington, 21st Match at University Oval, Dunedin – Otago vs Wellington Scorecard

Mar 17-20: Canterbury vs Auckland, 22nd Match at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Mar 17-20: Northern Knights vs Otago, 23rd Match at Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Mar 17-20: Wellington vs Central Districts, 24th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Mar 25-28: Central Districts vs Canterbury, 25th Match at McLean Park, Napier

Mar 25-28: Wellington vs Northern Knights, 26th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Mar 25-28: Otago vs Auckland, 27th Match at University Oval, Dunedin

Apr 2-5: Central Districts vs Northern Knights, 28th Match at McLean Park, Napier

Apr 2-5: Otago vs Canterbury, 29th Match at University Oval, Dunedin

Apr 2-5: Auckland vs Wellington, 30th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

