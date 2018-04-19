PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: MainPower Oval, Rangiora
Toss: Kenya Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: M Hawthorne (Ireland), BB Pradhan (Nepal)
Match Result: Kenya Under-19s won by 14 runs
Man of the Match: JR Mepani
|Kenya Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|AR Gandhi
|c Atai b JJ Tau
|9
|8
|11
|2
|–
|112.50
|S Singh
|lbw b Kamea
|2
|7
|15
|–
|–
|28.57
|AS Desai
|run out (Toua)
|27
|44
|74
|1
|–
|61.36
|TO Ochieng
|c Atai b Kamea
|15
|25
|28
|–
|–
|60.00
|J Doshi
|lbw b Eka
|5
|16
|21
|–
|–
|31.25
|*SR Bhudia
|c Atai b Aiga
|7
|14
|151
|1
|–
|50.00
|JR Mepani
|not out
|44
|79
|127
|1
|–
|55.70
|+AP Hirani
|c Atai b Kamea
|6
|22
|24
|1
|–
|27.27
|SP Vasudev
|c Eka b JJ Tau
|31
|68
|104
|1
|–
|45.59
|A Chidambaran
|b Toua
|1
|8
|8
|–
|–
|12.50
|GM Mwendwa
|run out
|15
|12
|22
|1
|1
|125.00
|Extras
|(2 lb, 3 nb, 9 w)
|14
|Total
|(all out, 50 overs)
|176
|Fall of wickets:
|1-12 (Gandhi, 2.2 ov), 2-14 (Singh, 3.1 ov), 3-39 (Ochieng, 9.2 ov), 4-54 (Doshi, 14.1 ov), 5-71 (Desai, 18.3 ov), 6-71 (Bhudia, 18.4 ov), 7-84 (Hirani, 25.4 ov), 8-144 (Vasudev, 42.3 ov), 9-150 (Chidambaran, 45.3 ov), 10-176 (Mwendwa, 50 ov)
|Papua New Guinea Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|JJ Tau
|10
|0
|36
|2
|–
|–
|38
|30.00
|3.60
|Kamea
|10
|1
|24
|3
|3
|1
|47
|20.00
|2.40
|Eka
|10
|3
|24
|1
|1
|–
|41
|60.00
|2.40
|Sam
|3
|0
|19
|0
|–
|1
|8
|–
|6.33
|Aiga
|10
|1
|32
|1
|–
|–
|43
|60.00
|3.20
|KN Tau
|3
|0
|19
|0
|–
|1
|7
|–
|6.33
|Toua
|4
|0
|20
|1
|1
|–
|11
|24.00
|5.00
|Papua New Guinea Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+SK Atai
|c Hirani b Mwendwa
|5
|10
|11
|1
|–
|50.00
|IJ Mahuru
|c Bhudia b Mwendwa
|9
|16
|19
|2
|–
|56.25
|V Karaho
|lbw b Mepani
|21
|58
|73
|1
|–
|36.21
|OL Sam
|c Ochieng b Mepani
|30
|65
|61
|2
|–
|46.15
|HR Toua
|c Ochieng b Mwendwa
|21
|28
|34
|1
|–
|75.00
|NR Rarua
|c Singh b Mwendwa
|47
|71
|94
|5
|–
|66.20
|KN Tau
|b Bhudia
|2
|14
|16
|–
|–
|14.29
|E Eka
|c Gandhi b Mepani
|13
|23
|34
|1
|–
|56.52
|DW Aiga
|run out (Mwendwa)
|0
|1
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|*JJ Tau
|not out
|3
|4
|17
|–
|–
|75.00
|SI Kamea
|run out (Hirani)
|0
|1
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(2 b, 3 lb, 6 w)
|11
|Total
|(all out, 48.3 overs)
|162
|Fall of wickets:
|1-11 (Atai, 2.5 ov), 2-16 (Mahuru, 4.5 ov), 3-70 (Sam, 23.6 ov), 4-72 (Karaho, 25.2 ov), 5-105 (Toua, 33.3 ov), 6-114 (KN Tau, 37.3 ov), 7-144 (Eka, 44.5 ov), 8-144 (Aiga, 45.2 ov), 9-161 (Rarua, 48.1 ov), 10-162 (Kamea, 48.3 ov)
|Kenya Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mwendwa
|9.3
|1
|37
|4
|2
|–
|37
|14.25
|3.89
|Mepani
|10
|2
|22
|3
|–
|–
|44
|20.00
|2.20
|Bhudia
|5
|1
|23
|1
|2
|–
|20
|30.00
|4.60
|Desai
|10
|2
|25
|0
|1
|–
|41
|–
|2.50
|Chidambaran
|10
|2
|32
|0
|–
|–
|42
|–
|3.20
|Singh
|2
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|6
|–
|6.50
|Vasudev
|2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|–
|8
|–
|2.50
Vagi Karaho, James Tau (Captain), Daure Aiga, Heagi Toua, Ovia Sam, Igo Mahuru, Nou Rarua, Kevau Tau, Simon Atai (Wicket Keeper), Eisa Eka, Semo Kamea, Sinaka Arua, Leke Morea, Boge Arua, Toa Nou
Aman Gandhi, Aveet Desai, Thomas Ochieng, Sachin Bhudia (Captain), Ankit Hirani (Wicket Keeper), Sukhdeep Singh, Jayant Mepani, Jay Doshi, Abhishekh Chidambaran, Sidhart Vasudev, Gerard Mwendwa, Dennis Musyoka, Jasraj Kundi, Maxwell Ager, Gerald Muthui, Rene Were
