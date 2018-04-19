PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | PNG vs Ken at Rangiora (Jan 27, 2018)

ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Score of the Papua New Guinea U19 vs Kenya U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Rangiora on Jan 27, 2018.

PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the PNG U19 vs Ken U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 through the PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

Papua New Guinea vs Kenya U19 WC 2018 match is 15th Place Play off match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Scorecard here.

PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018

Venue: MainPower Oval, Rangiora

Toss: Kenya Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: M Hawthorne (Ireland), BB Pradhan (Nepal)

Match Result: Kenya Under-19s won by 14 runs

Man of the Match: JR Mepani

Check the PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Live Score and PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Scorecard below as part of the ICC U19 WC 2018 scores :

Kenya Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate AR Gandhi c Atai b JJ Tau 9 8 11 2 – 112.50 S Singh lbw b Kamea 2 7 15 – – 28.57 AS Desai run out (Toua) 27 44 74 1 – 61.36 TO Ochieng c Atai b Kamea 15 25 28 – – 60.00 J Doshi lbw b Eka 5 16 21 – – 31.25 *SR Bhudia c Atai b Aiga 7 14 151 1 – 50.00 JR Mepani not out 44 79 127 1 – 55.70 +AP Hirani c Atai b Kamea 6 22 24 1 – 27.27 SP Vasudev c Eka b JJ Tau 31 68 104 1 – 45.59 A Chidambaran b Toua 1 8 8 – – 12.50 GM Mwendwa run out 15 12 22 1 1 125.00 Extras (2 lb, 3 nb, 9 w) 14 Total (all out, 50 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Gandhi, 2.2 ov), 2-14 (Singh, 3.1 ov), 3-39 (Ochieng, 9.2 ov), 4-54 (Doshi, 14.1 ov), 5-71 (Desai, 18.3 ov), 6-71 (Bhudia, 18.4 ov), 7-84 (Hirani, 25.4 ov), 8-144 (Vasudev, 42.3 ov), 9-150 (Chidambaran, 45.3 ov), 10-176 (Mwendwa, 50 ov)

Papua New Guinea Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ JJ Tau 10 0 36 2 – – 38 30.00 3.60 Kamea 10 1 24 3 3 1 47 20.00 2.40 Eka 10 3 24 1 1 – 41 60.00 2.40 Sam 3 0 19 0 – 1 8 – 6.33 Aiga 10 1 32 1 – – 43 60.00 3.20 KN Tau 3 0 19 0 – 1 7 – 6.33 Toua 4 0 20 1 1 – 11 24.00 5.00

Papua New Guinea Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +SK Atai c Hirani b Mwendwa 5 10 11 1 – 50.00 IJ Mahuru c Bhudia b Mwendwa 9 16 19 2 – 56.25 V Karaho lbw b Mepani 21 58 73 1 – 36.21 OL Sam c Ochieng b Mepani 30 65 61 2 – 46.15 HR Toua c Ochieng b Mwendwa 21 28 34 1 – 75.00 NR Rarua c Singh b Mwendwa 47 71 94 5 – 66.20 KN Tau b Bhudia 2 14 16 – – 14.29 E Eka c Gandhi b Mepani 13 23 34 1 – 56.52 DW Aiga run out (Mwendwa) 0 1 4 – – 0.00 *JJ Tau not out 3 4 17 – – 75.00 SI Kamea run out (Hirani) 0 1 4 – – 0.00 Extras (2 b, 3 lb, 6 w) 11 Total (all out, 48.3 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Atai, 2.5 ov), 2-16 (Mahuru, 4.5 ov), 3-70 (Sam, 23.6 ov), 4-72 (Karaho, 25.2 ov), 5-105 (Toua, 33.3 ov), 6-114 (KN Tau, 37.3 ov), 7-144 (Eka, 44.5 ov), 8-144 (Aiga, 45.2 ov), 9-161 (Rarua, 48.1 ov), 10-162 (Kamea, 48.3 ov)

Kenya Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Mwendwa 9.3 1 37 4 2 – 37 14.25 3.89 Mepani 10 2 22 3 – – 44 20.00 2.20 Bhudia 5 1 23 1 2 – 20 30.00 4.60 Desai 10 2 25 0 1 – 41 – 2.50 Chidambaran 10 2 32 0 – – 42 – 3.20 Singh 2 0 13 0 – – 6 – 6.50 Vasudev 2 0 5 0 1 – 8 – 2.50

PNG U19 vs Ken U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

Papua New Guinea U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Vagi Karaho, James Tau (Captain), Daure Aiga, Heagi Toua, Ovia Sam, Igo Mahuru, Nou Rarua, Kevau Tau, Simon Atai (Wicket Keeper), Eisa Eka, Semo Kamea, Sinaka Arua, Leke Morea, Boge Arua, Toa Nou

Kenya U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Aman Gandhi, Aveet Desai, Thomas Ochieng, Sachin Bhudia (Captain), Ankit Hirani (Wicket Keeper), Sukhdeep Singh, Jayant Mepani, Jay Doshi, Abhishekh Chidambaran, Sidhart Vasudev, Gerard Mwendwa, Dennis Musyoka, Jasraj Kundi, Maxwell Ager, Gerald Muthui, Rene Were

