PNG W vs Sco W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 14

Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Scorecard | PNG W vs Sco W Scorecard

Check PNG W vs Sco W Scorecard of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 here.

Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Papua New Guinea Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sibona Jimmy, Kopi John, Brenda Tau (Wicket Keeper), Tanya Ruma, Kaia Arua (Captain), Veru Frank, Naoani Vare, Isabel Toua, Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo, Helen Buruka, Pauke Siaka

Scotland Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sarah Bryce (Wicket Keeper), Rachel Scholes, Kathryn Bryce (Captain), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katie McGill, Ruth Willis, Abbi Aitken, Laura Grant, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Jess Mills

