Queensland vs Tasmania Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 22

Queensland vs Tasmania Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Queensland vs Tasmania Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 22, 2018

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Queensland Innings 226-3 (36.2)

Queensland vs Tasmania Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Queensland 2018 Squad

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Charlie Hemphrey, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Billy Stanlake, Luke Feldman, Lachlan Pfeffer, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Tasmania 2018 Squad

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Jordan Silk, George Bailey (Captain), Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Gurinder Sandhu, Aaron Summers, Riley Meredith, Jackson Bird, Nick Buchanan, Beau Webster

