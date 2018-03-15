Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 15, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Scores | Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Scorecard

Check out the below Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United scorecard :

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Quetta Gladiators 2018 Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Hasan Khan, Rahat Ali, Ben Laughlin, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, John Hastings, Chris Green

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Alex Hales, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Sami, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Rohail Nazir, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

