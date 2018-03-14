Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 14

Related Links: PSL 2018 Schedule | PSL 2018 Points Table | PSL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List | PSL 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores : Check out Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars aka the QTG vs LHQ – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scorecard of the HBL PSL T20 2018. This HBL PSL T20 2018 Match 26 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST on Mar 14, which is 20:00 local time. We bring you here Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the HBL PSL T20 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the QTG vs LHQ Match 26 of HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars HBL PSL T20 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming, after the match Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars highlights and also for the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live scores that is the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 2018 cricket match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah on Mar 14, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the HBL PSL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars highlights in addition to the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the QTG vs LHQ HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights and all the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights online.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 14, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scorecard

Check out the below Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars scorecard :

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Quetta Gladiators 2018 Squad

Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, Ben Laughlin, Rahat Ali, Jason Roy, Umar Amin, Mahmudullah, Mir Hamza, Rashid Khan, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, John Hastings, Chris Green

Lahore Qalandars 2018 Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum (Captain), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf (Wicket Keeper), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Aamer Yamin, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Ghulam Mudassar, Bilawal Bhatti, Kyle Abbott, Raza Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Imran Khan jnr

Thank you for visiting our website for the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores of the HBL PSL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the QTG vs LHQ HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights.