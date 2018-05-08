website statistics

Rajasthan Royals Batting Performance in IPL 2018 | Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics

May 8, 2018 | Filed under: Cricket Records,India,Vivo IPL 2018 | Posted by:
Tagged with: | | | | |

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals IPL 11 Stats : Follow this post for regularly updated Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 performance from the Rajasthan Royals Batting Stats IPL 2018 as far as their batting is concerned. Find out how many runs the Rajasthan Royals batsmen have scored in Vivo IPL 2018, and get to know their batting averages, strike rates, highest scores in IPL 11. Also check out their fifties and hundreds in this post on Rajasthan Royals batting performance in IPL 2018. For more Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 Statistics and Vivo IPL 2018 statistics, keep browsing OyeCricket.com. We’re sure you will be able to find all the Vivo IPL 11 Batting Stats 2018 that you need from our site.

RR Batting Stats IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Sanju Samson 9 9 1 310 92* 38.75 217 142.85 0 2 0 19 14
Ajinkya Rahane 9 8 1 230 65* 32.85 180 127.77 0 1 0 25 4
Jos Buttler 9 9 1 238 67 29.75 160 148.75 0 2 0 18 11
D Arcy Short 6 6 0 111 44 18.50 94 118.08 0 0 0 10 5
Ben Stokes 9 9 0 160 45 17.77 130 123.07 0 0 1 11 5
Shreyas Gopal 8 4 1 50 24 16.66 45 111.11 0 0 1 5 0
Krishnappa Gowtham 9 8 3 79 33* 15.80 37 213.51 0 0 1 8 4
Rahul Tripathi 9 9 2 99 17 14.14 81 122.22 0 0 0 8 2
Jaydev Unadkat 9 5 3 23 16 11.50 19 121.05 0 0 0 3 0
Mahipal Lomror 1 1 0 11 11 11.00 12 91.66 0 0 0 0 0
Stuart Binny 1 1 0 10 10 10.00 8 125.00 0 0 0 1 0
Dhawal Kulkarni 7 2 1 6 3* 6.00 7 85.71 0 0 0 0 0
Jofra Archer 4 4 2 9 8 4.50 11 81.81 0 0 1 1 0
Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 0 7 7 3.50 8 87.50 0 0 1 1 0
Ben Laughlin 5 2 1 1 1* 1.00 4 25.00 0 0 1 0 0
Anureet Singh 1
Ish Sodhi 1
Posted by on May 8, 2018. Filed under Cricket Records, India, Vivo IPL 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply