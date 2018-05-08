Rajasthan Royals Bowling Performance in IPL 2018 | Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics

Rajasthan Royals IPL 11 Stats : Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 performance from the Rajasthan Royals Bowling Stats IPL 2018 as far as their bowling and also fielding are concerned. Find out how many wickets, the Rajasthan Royals bowlers have taken in Vivo IPL 2018, and get to know their bowling averages, economy rates, strike rates, best bowling figures in IPL 11. Also check for the players' fielding performance in this post on Rajasthan Royals bowling performance in IPL 2018.

RR Bowling Stats IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics