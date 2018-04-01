Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List

Check out Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Rajasthan Royals will be led by Ajinkya Rahane for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads

Ben Stokes

Stuart Binny

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Rahul Tripathi

D Arcy Short

Krishnappa Gowtham

Jofra Archer

Dhawal Kulkarni

Jaydev Unadkat

Ankit Sharma

Anureet Singh

Zahir Khan

Shreyas Gopal

Prashant Chopra

Sudhesan Midhun

Ben Laughlin

Mahipal Lomror

Aryaman Birla

Jatin Saxena

Dushmantha Chameera

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

Thanks for checking out our post on Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.