Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List
Check out Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Rajasthan Royals will be led by Ajinkya Rahane for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads
- Ben Stokes
- Stuart Binny
- Sanju Samson
- Jos Buttler
- Rahul Tripathi
- D Arcy Short
- Krishnappa Gowtham
- Jofra Archer
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Ankit Sharma
- Anureet Singh
- Zahir Khan
- Shreyas Gopal
- Prashant Chopra
- Sudhesan Midhun
- Ben Laughlin
- Mahipal Lomror
- Aryaman Birla
- Jatin Saxena
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)
Thanks for checking out our post on Rajasthan Royals Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.
