RCB vs CSK Live Score | RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 25

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

RCB vs CSK Live Scoreboard | RCB vs CSK Highlights

We bring you here Bengaluru vs Chennai live scores and RCB vs CSK live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the RCB vs CSK IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for RCB vs CSK live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for RCB vs CSK live score and live cricket commentary of Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL match played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Apr 25, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the RCB vs CSK highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 25, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RCB vs CSK Live Scores | RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard

Check here for RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

RCB vs CSK Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Thank you for visiting our post on the RCB vs CSK Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the RCB vs CSK Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the RCB vs CSK highlights online.