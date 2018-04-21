RCB vs DD Live Score | RCB vs DD Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 21

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils – RCB vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 21, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RCB vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

