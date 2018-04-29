RCB vs KKR Live Score | RCB vs KKR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 29

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – RCB vs KKR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 29, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RCB vs KKR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Curran, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

