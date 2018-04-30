RCB vs KKR Match Highlights : Chris Lynn eases KKR to 6-wkt win

RCB vs KKR Match Highlights : Australian batsman Chris Lynn with a responsible knock of 62* from 52 balls guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win against hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Asked to chase 176 in 120 balls, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the target with five balls remaining courtesy of two strong partnerships at the top. The first was a fine opening stand of 59 from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine (27 in 19 balls) in 7.1 overs followed by a 49-run partnership with Robin Uthappa (36 from 21 balls) for the second wicket to take the visitors to 108 for 2 in 12.2 overs. Both Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa were dismissed by leg spinner Murugan Ashwin.

KKR’s run chase was threatened by rain interruption; however, it lasted about 30 minutes and thereby didn’t quite affect the target. By the time, the rain had arrived, KKR was well placed at 55 for 0 in 6.3 overs. There were a couple of anxious moments when Nitish Rana walked off on 15 with a back problem and Andre Russell was dismissed in the first ball he faced, leaving KKR at 139 for three in 16.2 overs.

However, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, cool as ice, scored 23 from 10 balls to seal the run chase while Chris Lynn ensured that he remained till the end. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, conceding only 29 runs from his four overs but couldn’t produce any breakthroughs for Virat Kohli.

Prior to this, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were asked by Dinesh Karthik to bat first, came up with a competitive total of 175 for 4 on what seemed to be a dry pitch. RCB captain Virat Kohli top scored with 68 from 44 balls after the foundation was set by Quinton de Kock (29 in 27 balls) and Brendon McCullum (38 in 28 balls) through their opening stand of 67 in 8.1 overs.

The homeside missed the services of AB de Villiers who was rested and as a result the team did not get the fireworks in the middle overs to bat the opposition out of the match. For KKR, Andre Russell took three wickets while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took 1 for 20 in his four overs.

KKR are in the fourth position in IPL 11 now according to the Points Table of IPL 2018 following their fourth win in eight matches while RCB are in the seventh position with their fifth defeat in seven matches.

