RCB vs KKR Match Result : Chris Lynn steers KKR to easy win

RCB vs KKR Match Result : Opener Chris Lynn scored an unbeaten 62 from 52 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders ease to a 6-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chasing 176, Kolkata Knight Riders got to the target with five balls to spare. Chris Lynn alongside Sunil Narine (27 from 19 balls) provided a good start of 59 for 1 in 7.1 overs. The Australian followed it with a 49-run stand with Robin Uthappa for the second wicket with the local boy scoring 36 from 21 balls.

There were slight hiccups for KKR during the run chase, first with the rain when they were 55 for no loss in 6.3 overs and later by the exit of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell. While Nitish Rana retired hurt on 15 from 10 balls with back problem, Andre Russell was out to Mohammed Siraj for a first-ball duck, which reduced KKR to 139 for 3 in 16.2 overs.

With 37 needed to win from 22 balls, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik produced a match-winning cameo of 23 from 10 balls to make it easy for Chris Lynn. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj and M Ashwin took two wickets each but were on the expensive side. Yuzvendra Chahal gave away only 29 in his four overs but couldn’t take any wickets.

Earlier, RCB, who were asked to bat first after losing the toss, posted a decent total of 175 for 4 on a turning pitch. Virat Kohli led the way with a 44-ball 68 after a strong start of 67 in 8.1 overs from Quinton de Kock (29 from 27 balls) and Brendon McCullum (38 from 28 balls). Andre Russell took 3 for 31 in three overs while Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding with figures of 4-0-20-1.

KKR now have eight points with four wins and as many defeats in eight matches to settle into the fourth position of the IPL Points Table 2018 while RCB are second from bottom with their fifth defeat in seven matches.