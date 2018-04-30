RCB vs MI Live Score | RCB vs MI Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 1

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – RCB vs MI Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

RCB vs MI Live Scoreboard | RCB vs MI Highlights

We bring you here Bengaluru vs Mumbai live scores and RCB vs MI live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the RCB vs MI IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for RCB vs MI live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for RCB vs MI live score and live cricket commentary of Bengaluru vs Mumbai IPL match played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 1, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the RCB vs MI highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Bengaluru vs Mumbai IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

RCB vs MI Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 1, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RCB vs MI Live Scores | RCB vs MI Live Scorecard

Check here for RCB vs MI Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

RCB vs MI Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (Captain), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Murugan Ashwin, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne

Thank you for visiting our post on the RCB vs MI Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the RCB vs MI Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the RCB vs MI highlights online.