RCB vs MI Match Highlights : RCB hold on to 14-run win as Mumbai Indians face exit

RCB vs MI Match Highlights : Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling finally came good to defend a modest total to help their team to a 14-run win against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Having posted 167 for 7, RCB restricted Mumbai Indians to 153 for 7 thanks to some excellent death bowling from Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj. In the final over, Tim Southee was successful in defending 25 runs for RCB from the dangerous pair of Hardik Pandya and Ben Cutting.

Hardik Pandya, otherwise, had a fantastic all-round day, scoring 50 from 42 balls and prior to that taking 3 for 28 along with a run out.

However, it was a top order failure for Mumbai Indians that let them down in the run chase with Umesh Yadav taking the key wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma in consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. Both Rohit Sharma and opener Ishan Kishan were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

Kieron Pollard failed to deliver the goods yet again while JP Duminy scored 23 from 29 balls as Mumbai Indians struggled at 84 for 5 in 12 overs. Tim Southee bagged the Man of the Match award for taking 2 for 25 in four overs while Umesh Yadav with 4-0-29-2 and Mohammed Siraj with 4-0-28-2 did a great job as well. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stifled the run scoring with his spell of 4-0-23-0.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. Opener Manan Vohra led the way with 45 from 31 balls with four sixes. Brendon McCullum scored 37 from 25 balls while Virat Kohli came up with 32 from 26 balls. It was a cameo of 23* from 10 balls from Colin de Grandhomme that lifted RCB to 167 on the board.

For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah bowled well for his 4-0-22-1 apart from Hardik Pandya. Krunal Pandya, who scored 23 from 19 balls in the run chase, was economical with his left-arm spin, giving away 24 in his four overs.

RCB have won only their third match out of eight games to stay in the fifth position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 and have certainly dented the chances of Mumbai Indians of making it to the play offs. The defending champions are almost out of the next leg of the tournament with their sixth defeat in eight games, which means they need to win all their remaining six matches and hope for other teams to underperform to qualify for the next stage.

The RCB vs MI Highlights 2018 along with Hardik Pandya batting and Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj bowling can be watched on HotStar.

