RCB vs RR Live Score | RCB vs RR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 15

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – RCB vs RR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).

RCB vs RR Live Scoreboard | RCB vs RR Highlights

We bring you here Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores and RCB vs RR live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the RCB vs RR IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for RCB vs RR live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for RCB vs RR live score and live cricket commentary of Bangalore vs Rajasthan IPL match played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Apr 15, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the RCB vs RR highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Bangalore vs Rajasthan IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

RCB vs RR Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 15, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RCB vs RR Live Scores | RCB vs RR Live Scorecard

Check here for RCB vs RR Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

RCB vs RR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen

Thank you for visiting our post on the RCB vs RR Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the RCB vs RR Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the RCB vs RR highlights online.