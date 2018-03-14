Rest of India vs Vidarbha Live Scores | Irani Cup 2018 Scorecard | Mar 14-18

Follow this post for Rest of India vs Vidarbha Scorecard aka ROI vs Vidarbha of the Irani Cup 2018 match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur from March 14 to 18, 2018. We bring you Rest of India vs Vidarbha live scores and a comprehensive Irani Cup 2018 scorecard having all the details. The Irani Cup 2018 is a first class match played between the Ranji Trophy 2017/18 champions Rest of India and ROI (Vidarbha). Follow the Rest of India vs Vidarbha highlights, Irani Cup 2018 highlights and also catch up with the Irani Cup 2018 live streaming online.

Rest of India vs Vidarbha Scorecard | Irani Cup 2018 Scoreboard

Match Date: Mar 14-18, 2018

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Rest of India

Toss: Vidarbha won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Nandan, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Rest of India vs Vidarbha Irani Cup Live Scores | Irani Cup 2018

Vidarbha 1st Innings 32-0 (12.5)

Irani Cup 2018 Squads | Rest of India vs ROI Irani Cup Match Squads

Rest of India Squad for Irani Cup 2018

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair (Captain), Ravikumar Samarth, G H Vihari, Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Atit Sheth

Vidarbha Squad for Irani Cup 2018

Faiz Fazal (Captain), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Ravi Jangid, Karn Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Siddesh Neral, Jitesh Sharma, Ravikumar Thakur, Siddhesh Wath, Shrikant Wagh, Shalabh Shrivastava, Shubham Kapse