Royal Challengers Bangalore Batting Performance in IPL 2018 | Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 11 Stats : Follow this post for regularly updated Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 performance from the Royal Challengers Bangalore Batting Stats IPL 2018 as far as their batting is concerned. Find out how many runs the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen have scored in Vivo IPL 2018, and get to know their batting averages, strike rates, highest scores in IPL 11. Also check out their fifties and hundreds in this post on Royal Challengers Bangalore batting performance in IPL 2018. For more Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 Statistics and Vivo IPL 2018 statistics, keep browsing OyeCricket.com. We’re sure you will be able to find all the Vivo IPL 11 Batting Stats 2018 that you need from our site.

RCB Batting Stats IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Virat Kohli 10 10 2 396 92* 49.50 293 135.15 0 3 0 37 13
AB de Villiers 8 8 1 286 90* 40.85 164 174.39 0 3 0 16 23
Tim Southee 4 2 1 37 36* 37.00 28 132.14 0 0 0 3 1
Parthiv Patel 2 2 0 73 53 36.50 54 135.18 0 1 0 9 2
Mandeep Singh 10 10 3 232 47* 33.14 162 143.20 0 0 0 16 10
Colin de Grandhomme 5 5 2 86 33 28.66 60 143.33 0 0 0 3 6
Quinton de Kock 8 8 0 201 53 25.12 162 124.07 0 1 0 20 8
Washington Sundar 7 6 3 65 35 21.66 38 171.05 0 0 0 5 4
Brendon McCullum 6 6 0 127 43 21.16 88 144.31 0 0 1 16 6
Manan Vohra 4 4 0 55 45 13.75 47 117.02 0 0 1 2 4
Mohammed Siraj 7 3 2 11 8* 11.00 10 110.00 0 0 0 0 1
Moeen Ali 1 1 0 10 10 10.00 7 142.85 0 0 0 2 0
Chris Woakes 5 4 2 17 11 8.50 19 89.47 0 0 0 1 1
Corey Anderson 3 3 0 17 15 5.66 22 77.27 0 0 1 0 1
Sarfaraz Khan 3 3 0 11 6 3.66 17 64.70 0 0 1 1 0
Pawan Negi 2 2 0 3 3 1.50 5 60.00 0 0 1 0 0
Umesh Yadav 10 4 1 3 1* 1.00 10 30.00 0 0 1 0 0
Murugan Ashwin 2 1 0 1 1 1.00 2 50.00 0 0 0 0 0
Yuzvendra Chahal 10
Kulwant Khejroliya 3
