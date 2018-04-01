Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List
Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Virat Kohli for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads
- Virat Kohli (Captain)
- AB de Villiers
- Sarfaraz Khan
- Brendon McCullum
- Chris Woakes
- Colin de Grandhomme
- Moeen Ali
- Quinton de Kock
- Umesh Yadav
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Manan Vohra
- Kulwant Khejroliya
- Aniket Choudhary
- Navdeep Saini
- Murugan Ashwin
- Mandeep Singh
- Washington Sundar
- Pawan Negi
- Mohammed Siraj
- Parthiv Patel
- Anirudha Joshi
- Pavan Deshpande
- Tim Southee
- Corey Anderson
