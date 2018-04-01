Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List

Check out Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Virat Kohli for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads

Virat Kohli (Captain)

AB de Villiers

Sarfaraz Khan

Brendon McCullum

Chris Woakes

Colin de Grandhomme

Moeen Ali

Quinton de Kock

Umesh Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Manan Vohra

Kulwant Khejroliya

Aniket Choudhary

Navdeep Saini

Murugan Ashwin

Mandeep Singh

Washington Sundar

Pawan Negi

Mohammed Siraj

Parthiv Patel

Anirudha Joshi

Pavan Deshpande

Tim Southee

Corey Anderson

Thanks for checking out our post on Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad 2018.