Check out Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils – RR vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur . The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 11, 2018

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

