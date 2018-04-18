RR vs KKR Live Score | RR vs KKR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 18

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – RR vs KKR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 18, 2018

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RR vs KKR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

