RR vs KXIP Live Score | RR vs KXIP Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 8

Check out Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab – RR vs KXIP Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur . The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

RR vs KXIP Live Scoreboard | RR vs KXIP Highlights

RR vs KXIP Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 8, 2018

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RR vs KXIP Live Scores | RR vs KXIP Live Scorecard

RR vs KXIP Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ankit Sharma, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

