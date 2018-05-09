RR vs KXIP Match Highlights : Rajasthan Royals overcome Lokesh Rahul to beat KXIP

RR vs KXIP Match Highlights : Rajasthan Royals overcome an unbeaten 95 from Lokesh Rahul to hold on to a comfortable 15-run win over Kings XI Punjab at Jaipur on Tuesday.

On a touch batting surface, Rajasthan Royals batted first after winning the toss to post 158 for 8. Opener Jos Buttler top scored with 82 from 58 balls with nine fours and a six. Sanju Samson scored 22 from 18 balls while the rest of the Kings XI Punjab batsmen could hardly make any contributions.

Medium pacer Andrew Tye took four for 34 in his four overs to top the list of highest wicket takers IPL 2018 while Mujeeb Zadran took 2 for 21 in his four overs.

In their run chase, Kings XI Punjab kept on losing wickets at one end while the required run rate sky rocketed. The visitors were reduced to 66 for 5 in 12 overs as batting became very tough in the second innings.

Lokesh Rahul took time to figure out how to score runs, and in the end his 95* from 70 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes could just managed to reduce the margin of defeat at 143 for 7. The next best innings played for Kings XI Punjab after Lokesh Rahul was Marcus Stoinis, who managed 11 from 16 balls.

New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi produced figure of 4-0-14-1 while Krishnappa Gowtham took 2 for 12 in three overs, which included the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. Jos Buttler was the Man of the Match ahead of Lokesh Rahul, who settled with the Orange Cap IPL 2018.

This is only the fourth victory for Rajasthan Royals in 10 matches, who are placed in the sixth position in in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Kings XI Punjab are in the third position despite their fourth defeat in 10 matches.

The RR vs KXIP Highlights 2018 along with Lokesh Rahul batting and Jos Buttler innings can be watched on HotStar.

