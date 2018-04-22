RR vs MI Live Score | RR vs MI Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 22

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – RR vs MI Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur . The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

RR vs MI Live Scoreboard | RR vs MI Highlights

RR vs MI Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 22, 2018

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RR vs MI Live Scores | RR vs MI Live Scorecard

Check here for RR vs MI Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

RR vs MI Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, D Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne

