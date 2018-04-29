RR vs SRH Live Score | RR vs SRH Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 29

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – RR vs SRH Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur . The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).

RR vs SRH Live Scoreboard | RR vs SRH Highlights

We bring you here Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores and RR vs SRH live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the RR vs SRH IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for RR vs SRH live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for RR vs SRH live score and live cricket commentary of Rajasthan vs Hyderabad IPL match played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Apr 29, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the RR vs SRH highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

RR vs SRH Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 29, 2018

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

RR vs SRH Live Scores | RR vs SRH Live Scorecard

Check here for RR vs SRH Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

RR vs SRH Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, D Arcy Short, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Alex Hales, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Thank you for visiting our post on the RR vs SRH Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the RR vs SRH Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the RR vs SRH highlights online.