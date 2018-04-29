RR vs SRH Match Highlights : Sunrisers upset Rajasthan Royals to top table

RR vs SRH Match Highlights : Ajinkya Rahane’s 65 not out went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated hosts Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in an exciting finish at Jaipur on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who batted first, scored 151 for 7 on a challenging pitch, while Rajasthan Royals in their run chase messed it up towards the end to fall short of the target, by finishing at 140 for 6.

Rajasthan Royals were going pretty well in the run chase with Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson adding 59 runs for the second wicket. However, once the partnership was broken after the exit of Sanju Samson (40 from 30 balls), the match opened up as SRH kept taking wickets at the other end.

Eventually, Ajinkya Rahane could not finish the match in favour of his side with his 65 not out from 53 balls. Ajinkya Rahane and Krishnappa Gowtham, who finished one of the matches in style with the bat, failed to score the 20 runs that were needed from the final over of the match, which was bowled by Kerala fast bowler Basil Thampi.

Sandeep Sharma was the key performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as he conceded just 15 runs in his four overs apart from dismissing Rajasthan Royals opener Rahul Tripathi. Siddarth Kaul chipped in with 2 for 23 in four overs while Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan came up with the all-important wicket of Jos Buttler, although he was slightly expensive for his standards, conceding 31 off four overs.

Earlier in the evening, SRH captain Kane Williamson scored a superb 63 from 43 balls on a surface where the ball was staying low and wasn’t quite coming on to the bat. Opener Alex Hales scored 43 from 39 balls while the other batsmen didn’t do much in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings.

Rajasthan Royals off spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who opened the bowling registered figures of 4-0-18-2 while future England fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed 3 for 26 in his four overs.

With their sixth win in eight matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have topped the IPL 2018 points table with 12 points while Rajasthan Royals with their fourth loss in seven matches in the fifth position.

