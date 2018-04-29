RR vs SRH Match Result : Bowlers deliver another win for Sunrisers Hyderabad

RR vs SRH Match Result : Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers succeeded in defending yet another modest total to lift the Orange brigade to the top of the IPL 2018 points table, this time it was a 11-run win over hosts Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad led by their skipper Kane Williamson’s 63 from 43 balls posted 151 for 7 on a two-paced pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Apart from Kane Williamson, opener Alex Hales contributed 43 from 39 balls as the remaining batsmen struggled to get going.

Offspinner Krishnappa Gowtham produced miserly figures of 4-0-18-2 while express fast bowler Jofra Archer took 3 for 26 in his four overs.

In their run chase, Rajasthan Royals looked in control with Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson putting up 59 for the second wicket. Sanju Samson got out scoring 40 from 30 balls in the 10th over to open the door for a comeback from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Despite Ajinkya Rahane carrying his bat through the innings with a 53-ball 65, Rajasthan Royals fell short at 140 for 6. The Rajasthan Royals captain failed to get 20 runs from the last over bowled by medium pacer Basil Thampi.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, swing bowler Sandeep Sharma gave away just 15 runs in his four overs along with the wicket of opener Rahul Tripathi. Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 23 in his four overs while Rashid Khan was slightly expensive this time, giving 31 off his four overs but taking the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler.

