Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 27

RTW vs KK Live Scores : Check out Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai aka the RTW vs KK – RTW vs KK Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 17 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

RTW vs KK Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 27, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Live Scores | RTW vs KK Live Scorecard

RTW vs KK scorecard:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), Maan Bafna, L Suryaprakash, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), Yo Mahesh, Velidi Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Ganesh, S Kishan Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Ashwath Mukumthan, S Swaminathan, T Ajith Kumar, P Murgesh

Ruby Trichy Warriors 2018 Squad

Bharath Shankar, Baba Indrajith (Captain), K Mani Bharathi (Wicket Keeper), S Aravind, Suresh Kumar, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, Lakshmi Narayanan, MS Sanjay, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran, Kannan Vignesh, Aswin Crist, V Aakash, Govinda Raajan, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak, Murali Vijay, DT Chandrasekar, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sathiamoorty Saravanan

