Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 23

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

RTW vs LKK Live Scores : Check out Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings aka the RTW vs LKK – RTW vs LKK Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 13 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 23. We bring you here Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the RTW vs LKK TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings live streaming, after the match RTW vs LKK highlights and also for the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

RTW vs LKK Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for RTW vs LKK live scores that is the Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 live score and live cricket commentary of RTW vs LKK 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Jul 23, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings highlights in addition to the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the RTW vs LKK TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 23, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Scores | RTW vs LKK Live Scorecard

Check out the below RTW vs LKK scorecard:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Lyca Kovai Kings 2018 Squad

Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Antony Dhas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Akkil Srinaath, Ashwin Venkataraman, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Prasanth Rajesh, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, R Sathyanarayan, M Raja, Suresh Babu, S Manigandan, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

Ruby Trichy Warriors 2018 Squad

Bharath Shankar, Baba Indrajith (Captain), S Aravind, Suresh Kumar, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, MS Sanjay, K Mani Bharathi (Wicket Keeper), Lakshmi Narayanan, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran, Kannan Vignesh, V Aakash, Govinda Raajan, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak, Aswin Crist, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, DT Chandrasekar

Thank you for visiting our website for the RTW vs LKK Live Scores of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the RTW vs LKK TNPL 2018 Highlights.