Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 29

RTW vs MP Live Scores : Check out Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers aka the RTW vs MP – RTW vs MP Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 19 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 15:15 IST on Jul 29.



RTW vs MP Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

RTW vs MP Live Scores | Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers T20 live score



Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 29, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Live Scores | RTW vs MP Live Scorecard

Check out the below RTW vs MP scorecard:

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Arun Karthik, D Rohit (Captain), Thalaivan Sargunam, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, R Karthikeyan, Nilesh Subramanian (Wicket Keeper), Abhishek Tanwar, Kiran Akash, Varun Chakravathi, Rahil Shah, Jaganath Sinivas, SP Nathan, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar

Ruby Trichy Warriors 2018 Squad

Bharath Shankar, Baba Indrajith (Captain), Suresh Kumar, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, S Aravind, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, K Mani Bharathi (Wicket Keeper), Lakshmi Narayanan, MS Sanjay, Kannan Vignesh, Aswin Crist, V Aakash, Govinda Raajan, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran, Murali Vijay, DT Chandrasekar, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

