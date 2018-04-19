SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | SA vs NZ at Christchurch (Jan 27, 2018)

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Toss: South Africa Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: CK Nandan (India), P Wilson (Australia)

Match Result: South Africa Under-19s won by 73 runs

Man of the Match: R van Tonder

South Africa Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate J Pillay lbw b Georgeson 24 25 34 3 – 96.00 MP Breetzke c Phillips b Ravindra 115 132 178 8 1 87.12 *R van Tonder c Bhula b Fisher 117 129 161 10 1 90.70 +WK Makwetu c Boshier b Fisher 9 5 8 1 – 180.00 GW Coetzee run out (Allen) 2 4 8 – – 50.00 JF du Plessis not out 3 3 8 – – 100.00 J Niemand c Georgeson b Lockrose 0 1 2 – – 0.00 KT Smith not out 1 2 3 – – 50.00 AC Mokgakane did not bat JP de Klerk did not bat A Mnyaka did not bat Extras (1 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 9 w) 13 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Pillay, 8.2 ov), 2-255 (Breetzke, 45.5 ov), 3-268 (Makwetu, 46.6 ov), 4-280 (Coetzee, 48.4 ov), 5-280 (van Tonder, 48.6 ov), 6-280 (Niemand, 49.1 ov)

New Zealand Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Lockrose 9 0 57 1 1 – 22 54.00 6.33 Fisher 9 0 59 2 7 1 30 27.00 6.56 Georgeson 10 0 42 1 – – 35 60.00 4.20 Boshier 3 0 15 0 – – 7 – 5.00 Murray 6 0 31 0 – – 19 – 5.17 Patel 3 0 16 0 – – 7 – 5.33 Ravindra 10 0 61 1 1 – 23 60.00 6.10

New Zealand Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate JJNP Bhula c Makwetu b Coetzee 0 5 4 – – 0.00 R Ravindra c Smith b Niemand 13 19 55 – – 68.42 FH Allen c Makwetu b Coetzee 6 11 19 1 – 54.55 *KL Boshier c Coetzee b Smith 27 38 38 3 – 71.05 SK Patel c Makwetu b Coetzee 26 36 38 1 – 72.22 DN Phillips c Coetzee b Mnyaka 74 82 101 5 1 90.24 LI Georgeson c de Klerk b Coetzee 0 3 4 – – 0.00 +CR McLachlan run out (de Klerk) 23 29 32 3 – 79.31 FJM Murray c de Klerk b Mnyaka 15 20 37 1 – 75.00 BNJ Lockrose not out 5 13 19 – – 38.46 MJ Fisher c Smith b Coetzee 11 7 16 2 – 157.14 Extras (1 lb, 10 w) 11 Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Bhula, 0.5 ov), 2-16 (Allen, 4.3 ov), 3-52 (Ravindra, 11.5 ov), 4-55 (Boshier, 12.4 ov), 5-96 (Patel, 23.2 ov), 6-96 (Georgeson, 23.5 ov), 7-143 (McLachlan, 32.1 ov), 8-190 (Phillips, 40.1 ov), 9-193 (Murray, 40.5 ov), 10-211 (Fisher, 43.5 ov)

South Africa Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Coetzee 9.5 2 32 5 8 – 43 11.80 3.25 Mnyaka 9 0 49 2 2 – 28 27.00 5.44 Niemand 9 0 50 1 – – 24 54.00 5.56 Mokgakane 1 0 8 0 – – 2 – 8.00 Smith 7 0 36 1 – – 20 42.00 5.14 de Klerk 8 0 35 0 – – 25 – 4.38

SA U19 vs NZ U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

South Africa U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Wandile Makwetu (Wicket Keeper), Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Jiveshan Pillay, Raynard van Tonder (Captain), Jean du Plessis, Jason Niemand, Gerald Coetzee, Jade de Klerk, Andile Mokgakane, Kenan Smith, Fraser Jones, Thando Ntini, Hermann Rolfes, Kgaudise Molefe

New Zealand U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Finn Allen, Felix Murray, Dale Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kaylum Boshier (Captain), Sandeep Patel, Jakob Bhula, Matthew Fisher, Luke Georgeson, Ben Lockrose, Callum McLachlan (Wicket Keeper), Max Chu, Katene Clarke, Todd Watson, Connor Sullivan

