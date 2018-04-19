SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links : ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Schedule
ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Score of the South Africa U19 vs New Zealand U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Christchurch on Jan 27, 2018.
SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the SA U19 vs NZ U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 through the SA U19 vs NZ U19 Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
South Africa vs New Zealand U19 WC 2018 match is 5th Place Play off of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Semi Final 1 matches . Catch up with the ball by ball SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: South Africa Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: CK Nandan (India), P Wilson (Australia)
Match Result: South Africa Under-19s won by 73 runs
Man of the Match: R van Tonder
Check the SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Score and SA U19 vs NZ U19 Scorecard below as part of the ICC U19 WC 2018 scores :
|South Africa Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|J Pillay
|lbw b Georgeson
|24
|25
|34
|3
|–
|96.00
|MP Breetzke
|c Phillips b Ravindra
|115
|132
|178
|8
|1
|87.12
|*R van Tonder
|c Bhula b Fisher
|117
|129
|161
|10
|1
|90.70
|+WK Makwetu
|c Boshier b Fisher
|9
|5
|8
|1
|–
|180.00
|GW Coetzee
|run out (Allen)
|2
|4
|8
|–
|–
|50.00
|JF du Plessis
|not out
|3
|3
|8
|–
|–
|100.00
|J Niemand
|c Georgeson b Lockrose
|0
|1
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|KT Smith
|not out
|1
|2
|3
|–
|–
|50.00
|AC Mokgakane
|did not bat
|JP de Klerk
|did not bat
|A Mnyaka
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 9 w)
|13
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|284
|Fall of wickets:
|1-42 (Pillay, 8.2 ov), 2-255 (Breetzke, 45.5 ov), 3-268 (Makwetu, 46.6 ov), 4-280 (Coetzee, 48.4 ov), 5-280 (van Tonder, 48.6 ov), 6-280 (Niemand, 49.1 ov)
|New Zealand Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Lockrose
|9
|0
|57
|1
|1
|–
|22
|54.00
|6.33
|Fisher
|9
|0
|59
|2
|7
|1
|30
|27.00
|6.56
|Georgeson
|10
|0
|42
|1
|–
|–
|35
|60.00
|4.20
|Boshier
|3
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|7
|–
|5.00
|Murray
|6
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|19
|–
|5.17
|Patel
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|7
|–
|5.33
|Ravindra
|10
|0
|61
|1
|1
|–
|23
|60.00
|6.10
|New Zealand Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|JJNP Bhula
|c Makwetu b Coetzee
|0
|5
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|R Ravindra
|c Smith b Niemand
|13
|19
|55
|–
|–
|68.42
|FH Allen
|c Makwetu b Coetzee
|6
|11
|19
|1
|–
|54.55
|*KL Boshier
|c Coetzee b Smith
|27
|38
|38
|3
|–
|71.05
|SK Patel
|c Makwetu b Coetzee
|26
|36
|38
|1
|–
|72.22
|DN Phillips
|c Coetzee b Mnyaka
|74
|82
|101
|5
|1
|90.24
|LI Georgeson
|c de Klerk b Coetzee
|0
|3
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|+CR McLachlan
|run out (de Klerk)
|23
|29
|32
|3
|–
|79.31
|FJM Murray
|c de Klerk b Mnyaka
|15
|20
|37
|1
|–
|75.00
|BNJ Lockrose
|not out
|5
|13
|19
|–
|–
|38.46
|MJ Fisher
|c Smith b Coetzee
|11
|7
|16
|2
|–
|157.14
|Extras
|(1 lb, 10 w)
|11
|Total
|(all out, 43.5 overs)
|211
|Fall of wickets:
|1-0 (Bhula, 0.5 ov), 2-16 (Allen, 4.3 ov), 3-52 (Ravindra, 11.5 ov), 4-55 (Boshier, 12.4 ov), 5-96 (Patel, 23.2 ov), 6-96 (Georgeson, 23.5 ov), 7-143 (McLachlan, 32.1 ov), 8-190 (Phillips, 40.1 ov), 9-193 (Murray, 40.5 ov), 10-211 (Fisher, 43.5 ov)
|South Africa Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Coetzee
|9.5
|2
|32
|5
|8
|–
|43
|11.80
|3.25
|Mnyaka
|9
|0
|49
|2
|2
|–
|28
|27.00
|5.44
|Niemand
|9
|0
|50
|1
|–
|–
|24
|54.00
|5.56
|Mokgakane
|1
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
|2
|–
|8.00
|Smith
|7
|0
|36
|1
|–
|–
|20
|42.00
|5.14
|de Klerk
|8
|0
|35
|0
|–
|–
|25
|–
|4.38
Wandile Makwetu (Wicket Keeper), Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Jiveshan Pillay, Raynard van Tonder (Captain), Jean du Plessis, Jason Niemand, Gerald Coetzee, Jade de Klerk, Andile Mokgakane, Kenan Smith, Fraser Jones, Thando Ntini, Hermann Rolfes, Kgaudise Molefe
Finn Allen, Felix Murray, Dale Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kaylum Boshier (Captain), Sandeep Patel, Jakob Bhula, Matthew Fisher, Luke Georgeson, Ben Lockrose, Callum McLachlan (Wicket Keeper), Max Chu, Katene Clarke, Todd Watson, Connor Sullivan
Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the SA U19 vs NZ U19 Live Score and the SA U19 vs NZ U19 Scorecard of the South Africa U19 vs New Zealand U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC U19 WC 2018 live scores and ICC U19 WC 2018 scorecards.