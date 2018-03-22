SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard | Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 | SA vs Aus 2018

Related Link: Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 Fixtures

SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SA vs Aus 3rd Test of the Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 at Cape Town. Follow here SA vs Aus 3rd Test live scores and check out SA vs Aus 3rd Test highlights to know the SA vs Aus 3rd Test highlights. This is the 3rd Test of Australia Tour of South Africa 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SA vs Aus 3rd Test, then you can always get the SA vs Aus 3rd Test live scores and may be even the SA vs Aus 3rd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 as part of Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 and also for the SA vs Aus 3rd Test scorecard.

SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard | Australia Tour of South Africa 2018 | SA vs Aus 3rd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 22-26, 2018

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SA vs Aus 3rd Test Live Scores | SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard

Check here for SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard :

SA vs Aus 3rd Test Squads | South Africa vs Australia – Australia Tour of South Africa 2018

South Africa Squad for Australia Tour of South Africa 2018

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Willem Mulder

Australia Squad for Australia Tour of South Africa 2018

Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (Wicket Keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Jon Holland, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers

Thank you for visiting our post on the SA vs Aus 3rd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SA vs Aus 3rd Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SA vs Aus 3rd Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Australia Tour of South Africa 2018.