SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score | SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | Jan 3-7

Related Link: SA vs Pak 2019 Schedule

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Scores : Welcome to the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the SA vs Pak 2019, Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2019. Do watch out for the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test from the Newlands, Cape Town through our SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard and catch up with the action from the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Scores.

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score | SA vs Pak 2nd Test Highlights

SA vs Pak 2nd Test begins at 14:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SA vs Pak 2nd Test, then you can always get the SA vs Pak 2nd Test live streaming, follow the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard and may be even the SA vs Pak 2nd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of SA vs Pak 2019, SA vs Pak 2019 and also for the SA vs Pak 2nd Test live scores.

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 3-7, 2019

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Toss

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Scores | SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard

Check below the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard of the SA vs Pak 2nd Test :

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Squads | SA vs Pak 2019

Pakistan Squad for SA vs Pak 2019

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas

South Africa Squad for SA vs Pak 2019

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Dale Steyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Dane Paterson

Thank you for visiting our post on the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Scores of SA vs Pak 2019. And do remember to watch the SA vs Pak 2nd Test highlights online.