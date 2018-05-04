Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: May 4, 2018
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Toss: South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Shaun George and Bongani Jele
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
South Africa Women Innings 270-9 (50)
Bangladesh Women Innings 117-9 (40)
Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (Wicket Keeper), Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali
