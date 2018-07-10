Sco W vs Thai W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 10

Related Link: ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Fixtures

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Scorecard aka Sco W vs Thai W of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, Group B match. This is the Match 9 of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Thailand Women vs Scotland Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live streaming and also for the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live score and live cricket commentary of Sco W vs Thai W played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on July 10, 2018. The Sco W vs Thai W match starts at 15:30 IST which is 12:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Scotland Women vs Thailand Women highlights and also the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, Group B Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: July 10, 2018

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Scorecard | Sco W vs Thai W Scorecard

Check Sco W vs Thai W Scorecard of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 here.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Scotland Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sarah Bryce (Wicket Keeper), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (Captain), Rachel Scholes, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken, Laura Grant, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Ruth Willis, Jess Mills

Thailand Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wicket Keeper), Sornnarin Tippoch (Captain), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Sainammin Saenya, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Rosenan Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak

Thank you for visiting our website for the Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Live Scores of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Sco W vs Thai W Womens ICC WWC QLF 2018 Highlights.