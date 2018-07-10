Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Fixtures
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Scorecard aka Sco W vs Thai W of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, Group B match. This is the Match 9 of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Thailand Women vs Scotland Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live streaming and also for the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.
Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Scotland Women vs Thailand Women live score and live cricket commentary of Sco W vs Thai W played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on July 10, 2018. The Sco W vs Thai W match starts at 15:30 IST which is 12:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Scotland Women vs Thailand Women highlights and also the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.
Match Date: July 10, 2018
Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Check Sco W vs Thai W Scorecard of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 here.
Sarah Bryce (Wicket Keeper), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (Captain), Rachel Scholes, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken, Laura Grant, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Ruth Willis, Jess Mills
Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wicket Keeper), Sornnarin Tippoch (Captain), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Sainammin Saenya, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Rosenan Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak
Thank you for visiting our website for the Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Live Scores of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Sco W vs Thai W Womens ICC WWC QLF 2018 Highlights.