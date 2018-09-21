Scorecard of Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 21

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 21 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 3, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 21, 2018

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Arunachal Pradesh Squad:

Kshitiz Sharma, Tana David, Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Techi Neri, Momar Ori, Takar Paja, Utsav Pankaj, Akhilesh Sahani, Samrath Seth, Sams Alam, Myendung Singpho, Song Tacho, Licha Tehi, Sandeep Thakur

Sikkim Squad:

Bhusan Subba, Bijay Subba, Faizan Khan, Nilesh Lamichaney (Captain), Padam limboo, Amosi Rai, Som Lepcha (Wicket Keeper), Asish Thapa, Mendup Bhutia, Vivek Diyali, Binod Gupta, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bikash Pradhan, Ajay Shrestha, Plazor Tamang