Check below scorecard of Assam vs Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 19 at TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai. This is the Round 1, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Sep 19, 2018
Venue: TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai
Toss: No toss made
Umpires: N Pandit, GR Sadashiv Iyer
Match Result: Match abandoned
Assam vs Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.
Match abandoned without a toss.
Assam Squad:
Riyan Parag, Amit Sinha (Captain), Abu Nechim, Arup Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Jitumoni Kalita, Wasiqur Rahman (Wicket Keeper), Mukhtar Hussain, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Singh, Abhijit Roy, Sibsankar Roy, Gokul Sharma, Romario Sharma, Abhishek Thakuri
Gujarat Squad:
Parthiv Patel (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Rujul Bhatt, Chirag Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Piyush Chawla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Manprit Juneja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Rush Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Priyank Panchal