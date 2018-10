Scorecard of Assam vs Tripura Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 9

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Assam vs Tripura Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 9 at TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai. This is the Round 14, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 9, 2018

Venue: TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Assam vs Tripura

Assam vs Tripura Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Assam Squad:

Riyan Parag, Abhishek Thakuri (Wicket Keeper), Gokul Sharma, Sibsankar Roy, Amit Sinha (Captain), Jitumoni Kalita, Romario Sharma, Wasiqur Rahman, Arup Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Abu Nechim, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvez Aziz, Abhijit Roy

Tripura Squad:

Bishal Ghosh (Captain), Smit Patel, Bravish Shetty, Ninad Kadam, Bikramjit Debnath, Harmeet Singh, Nirupam Sen (Wicket Keeper), Rana Dutta, Rajib Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Abhijit Chakraborty, Udiyan Bose, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Rajat Dey, Neelambuj Vats, Bunti Roy, Nirupam Chowdhary