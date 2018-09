Scorecard of Baroda vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 24

Check below scorecard of Baroda vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 24 at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur. This is the Round 5, Elite Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 24, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Baroda vs Punjab

Baroda vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Baroda Squad:

Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda (Captain), Rishi Arothe, Pinal Shah (Wicket Keeper), Lukman Meriwala, Mitesh Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Vishnu Solanki, Bhargav Bhatt, Krunal Pandya, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Swapnil Singh

Punjab Squad:

Manan Vohra, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Gitansh Khera (Wicket Keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Sharad Lumba, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Arpit Pannu, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Manpreet Gony