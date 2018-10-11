Scorecard of Bengal vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 7

Check below scorecard of Bengal vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Toss: Bengal won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: GR Sadashiv Iyer, A Totre

Match Result: Bengal won by 6 wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Bengal vs Rajasthan

Rajasthan innings Runs Balls 4s 6s YB Kothari c Sahabaz Ahmed b Amit 16 46 2 – AV Gautam b Sahabaz Ahmed 3 9 – – DL Chahar (C) c Dinda b Porel 15 9 – 2 Manendra Singh (WK) c Ray Barman b Chatterjee 31 46 4 – SF Khan c Vivek Singh b Sahabaz Ahmed 4 3 1 – MK Lomror not out 79 86 2 6 TS Dhillon c Raman b Dinda 5 10 – – CSK Chundawat c Easwaran b Porel 2 11 – – RB Bishnoi c Amit b Porel 12 24 2 – RD Chahar c Chatterjee b Porel 5 7 – – Tanveer-ul-Hak not out 1 7 – – Extras 4 (4 w) Total 177/9 (43 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Gautam, 6.2 ov), 2-34 (DL Chahar, 9.3 ov), 3-42 (Kothari, 11.4 ov), 4-46 (Khan, 12.3 ov), 5-85 (Manendra Singh, 24.3 ov), 6-93 (Dhillon, 27.5 ov), 7-112 (Chundawat, 32.3 ov), 8-130 (Bishnoi, 37.5 ov), 9-138 (RD Chahar, 39.4 ov)

Bengal bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dinda 7 1 21 1 – Porel 9 2 30 4 – Sahabaz Ahmed 9 0 25 2 – Amit 4 0 23 1 – Chatterjee 9 1 30 1 – Ray Barman 1 0 4 0 – Tiwary 4 0 44 0 –

Bengal innings Runs Balls 4s 6s AR Easwaran c Kothari b DL Chahar 5 5 – – B Vivek Singh (WK) c Manendra Singh b RD Chahar 65 50 10 2 WB Chatterjee c Manendra Singh b DL Chahar 0 1 – – MK Tiwary (C) not out 56 116 3 – A Raman c DL Chahar b Dhillon 9 13 – – AP Majumdar not out 36 42 3 – AB Dinda did not bat IC Porel did not bat Sahabaz Ahmed did not bat P Ray Barman did not bat B Amit did not bat Extras 10 (4 b, 1 lb, 1 nb, 4 w) Total 181/4 (37.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Easwaran, 2.4 ov), 2-20 (Chatterjee, 2.5 ov), 3-96 (Vivek Singh, 18.4 ov), 4-114 (Raman, 23.6 ov)

Rajasthan bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls DL Chahar 7 2 29 2 Tanveer-ul-Hak 5 1 30 0 Dhillon 5 0 22 1 RD Chahar 7.4 0 33 1 Bishnoi 8 0 36 0 Chundawat 5 0 26 0

Bengal Squad:

Manoj Tiwary (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Sayan Mondal, Vivek Singh (Wicket Keeper), Pradipta Pramanik, Kanishk Seth, Boddupalli Amit, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Abhishek Raman, Prayas Barman, Sahabaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria, Chetan Bist, Robin Bist, Manender Narender Singh (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar (Captain), Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Amitkumar Gautam, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Tajinder Singh, TM Ul-Haq, Nathu Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Salman Khan