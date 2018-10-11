Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Bengal vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai
Toss: Bengal won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: GR Sadashiv Iyer, A Totre
Match Result: Bengal won by 6 wickets
|Rajasthan innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|YB Kothari
|c Sahabaz Ahmed b Amit
|16
|46
|2
|–
|AV Gautam
|b Sahabaz Ahmed
|3
|9
|–
|–
|DL Chahar (C)
|c Dinda b Porel
|15
|9
|–
|2
|Manendra Singh (WK)
|c Ray Barman b Chatterjee
|31
|46
|4
|–
|SF Khan
|c Vivek Singh b Sahabaz Ahmed
|4
|3
|1
|–
|MK Lomror
|not out
|79
|86
|2
|6
|TS Dhillon
|c Raman b Dinda
|5
|10
|–
|–
|CSK Chundawat
|c Easwaran b Porel
|2
|11
|–
|–
|RB Bishnoi
|c Amit b Porel
|12
|24
|2
|–
|RD Chahar
|c Chatterjee b Porel
|5
|7
|–
|–
|Tanveer-ul-Hak
|not out
|1
|7
|–
|–
|Extras
|4 (4 w)
|Total
|177/9 (43 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-15 (Gautam, 6.2 ov), 2-34 (DL Chahar, 9.3 ov), 3-42 (Kothari, 11.4 ov), 4-46 (Khan, 12.3 ov), 5-85 (Manendra Singh, 24.3 ov), 6-93 (Dhillon, 27.5 ov), 7-112 (Chundawat, 32.3 ov), 8-130 (Bishnoi, 37.5 ov), 9-138 (RD Chahar, 39.4 ov)
|Bengal bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dinda
|7
|1
|21
|1
|–
|Porel
|9
|2
|30
|4
|–
|Sahabaz Ahmed
|9
|0
|25
|2
|–
|Amit
|4
|0
|23
|1
|–
|Chatterjee
|9
|1
|30
|1
|–
|Ray Barman
|1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|Tiwary
|4
|0
|44
|0
|–
|Bengal innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|AR Easwaran
|c Kothari b DL Chahar
|5
|5
|–
|–
|B Vivek Singh (WK)
|c Manendra Singh b RD Chahar
|65
|50
|10
|2
|WB Chatterjee
|c Manendra Singh b DL Chahar
|0
|1
|–
|–
|MK Tiwary (C)
|not out
|56
|116
|3
|–
|A Raman
|c DL Chahar b Dhillon
|9
|13
|–
|–
|AP Majumdar
|not out
|36
|42
|3
|–
|AB Dinda
|did not bat
|IC Porel
|did not bat
|Sahabaz Ahmed
|did not bat
|P Ray Barman
|did not bat
|B Amit
|did not bat
|Extras
|10 (4 b, 1 lb, 1 nb, 4 w)
|Total
|181/4 (37.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-20 (Easwaran, 2.4 ov), 2-20 (Chatterjee, 2.5 ov), 3-96 (Vivek Singh, 18.4 ov), 4-114 (Raman, 23.6 ov)
|Rajasthan bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|DL Chahar
|7
|2
|29
|2
|Tanveer-ul-Hak
|5
|1
|30
|0
|Dhillon
|5
|0
|22
|1
|RD Chahar
|7.4
|0
|33
|1
|Bishnoi
|8
|0
|36
|0
|Chundawat
|5
|0
|26
|0
Bengal Squad:
Manoj Tiwary (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Sayan Mondal, Vivek Singh (Wicket Keeper), Pradipta Pramanik, Kanishk Seth, Boddupalli Amit, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Abhishek Raman, Prayas Barman, Sahabaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Squad:
Ashok Menaria, Chetan Bist, Robin Bist, Manender Narender Singh (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar (Captain), Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Amitkumar Gautam, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Tajinder Singh, TM Ul-Haq, Nathu Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Salman Khan