Check below scorecard of Bihar vs Manipur Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 4 at GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad. This is the Round 10, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 4, 2018
Venue: GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Bihar vs Manipur Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.
Bihar Squad:
Pragyan Ojha, Keshav Kumar (Captain), Anunay Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Vikash Ranjan (Wicket Keeper), Eshaan Ravi, Anshuman Gautam, Rehan Khan, Samar Quadri, MD Rahmat ullah, Manish Rai, Rohit Raj, Kundan Sharma, Ashish Sinha, Babul Kumar
Manipur Squad:
Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Homendro Meitei (Captain), Lakhan Rawat, Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Nungleppam Singh, Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), R Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Akshaykumar Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Yashpal Singh