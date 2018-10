Scorecard of Bihar vs Mizoram Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 8

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Bihar vs Mizoram Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 8 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 12, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 8, 2018

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Bihar vs Mizoram

Bihar vs Mizoram Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Bihar Squad:

Vikash Ranjan (Wicket Keeper), Kumar Mridul, Babul Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Pragyan Ojha, Keshav Kumar (Captain), Anunay Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Eshaan Ravi, Anshuman Gautam, Rehan Khan, Samar Quadri, Manish Rai, Rohit Raj, Kundan Sharma, Ashish Sinha

Mizoram Squad:

Lalhmangaiha, Michael Lalremkima, Taruwar Kohli, Akhil Rajput, K Vanlalruata (Captain), C Lalrinsanga, Saidingliana Sailo (Wicket Keeper), HM Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Zorinliana, Marema, Lalnunkima Varte, Sinan Abdul Khadir, Lalrempuia, Varte Kima, Lalnun Tluanga, Gaurav Singh