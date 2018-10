Scorecard of Goa vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 8

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Goa vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 8 at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur. This is the Round 12, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 8, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Goa vs Vidarbha

Goa vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Goa Squad:

Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai (Captain), Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma, Felix Alemao, Krishna Das, Rajashekhar Harikant (Wicket Keeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Darshan Misal, Vishamber Kahlon, Keenan Vaz, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Malik Shirur, Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar

Vidarbha Squad:

Faiz Fazal (Captain), Akshay Kolhar, Atharva taide, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Wasim Jaffer, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Shrikant Wagh, Apoorv Wankhade, Ravi Jangid, Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma, Aditya Thakare