Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule
Check below scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai
Toss: Gujarat won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: GS AnanthRamakrishnan, VA Kulkarni
Match Result: Jharkhand won by 5 wickets
Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.
|Gujarat innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|PA Patel (C&WK)
|c UR Singh b Aaron
|0
|4
|–
|–
|PK Panchal
|c Anand Singh b Aaron
|7
|12
|1
|–
|BH Merai
|lbw b Shukla
|3
|9
|–
|–
|RH Bhatt
|b UR Singh
|10
|11
|–
|–
|MC Juneja
|c Virat Singh b Nadeem
|3
|6
|–
|–
|CJ Gandhi
|c Shukla b UR Singh
|12
|29
|–
|–
|KP Patel
|c Shukla b Anand Singh
|11
|19
|–
|–
|PP Chawla
|not out
|41
|39
|2
|1
|RB Kalaria
|b Shukla
|13
|17
|1
|–
|CT Gaja
|c Kishan b Aaron
|1
|2
|–
|–
|HP Patel
|run out (Kishan)
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|5 (5 w)
|Total
|107 all out (25 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-0 (PA Patel, 0.4 ov), 2-9 (Merai, 3.4 ov), 3-12 (Panchal, 4.2 ov), 4-24 (Juneja, 6.5 ov), 5-24 (Bhatt, 7.1 ov), 6-45 (KP Patel, 12.4 ov), 7-53 (Gandhi, 15.5 ov), 8-101 (Kalaria, 23.3 ov), 9-104 (Gaja, 24.2 ov), 10-107 (HP Patel, 25 ov)
|Jharkhand bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Aaron
|5
|1
|21
|3
|–
|Shukla
|5
|0
|26
|2
|–
|Nadeem
|4
|0
|21
|1
|–
|UR Singh
|5
|0
|17
|2
|–
|Roy
|4
|0
|13
|0
|–
|Anand Singh
|2
|0
|9
|1
|–
|Jharkhand innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Anand Singh
|c Panchal b Gaja
|5
|12
|–
|–
|IP Kishan (C&WK)
|st PA Patel b Chawla
|64
|52
|3
|4
|Virat Singh
|c Bhatt b KP Patel
|2
|6
|–
|–
|SS Tiwary
|c and b Chawla
|13
|23
|2
|–
|K Deobrat
|c Panchal b Chawla
|3
|13
|–
|–
|AS Roy
|not out
|11
|13
|–
|1
|Sumit Kumar
|not out
|7
|11
|1
|–
|S Nadeem
|did not bat
|VR Aaron
|did not bat
|RA Shukla
|did not bat
|UR Singh
|did not bat
|Extras
|3 (3 w)
|Total
|108/5 (21.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-17 (Anand Singh, 3.5 ov), 2-20 (Virat Singh, 5.1 ov), 3-75 (Tiwary, 13.3 ov), 4-89 (Kishan, 17.2 ov), 5-90 (Deobrat, 17.6 ov)
|Gujarat bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Kalaria
|3.4
|0
|18
|0
|–
|Gaja
|2
|0
|10
|1
|–
|KP Patel
|5
|0
|30
|1
|–
|Chawla
|5
|0
|21
|3
|–
|HP Patel
|5
|0
|26
|0
|–
|Bhatt
|1
|0
|3
|0
|–
Gujarat Squad:
Parthiv Patel (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Priyank Panchal, Rujul Bhatt, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Manprit Juneja, Rush Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Urvil Patel, Ashav Panchal, Kushang Patel, Jaymin Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Bhargav Merai
Jharkhand Squad:
Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Jaskaran Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shasheem Sanjay Rathour, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Sumit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh