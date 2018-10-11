Scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 7

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Toss: Gujarat won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: GS AnanthRamakrishnan, VA Kulkarni

Match Result: Jharkhand won by 5 wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand

Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Gujarat innings Runs Balls 4s 6s PA Patel (C&WK) c UR Singh b Aaron 0 4 – – PK Panchal c Anand Singh b Aaron 7 12 1 – BH Merai lbw b Shukla 3 9 – – RH Bhatt b UR Singh 10 11 – – MC Juneja c Virat Singh b Nadeem 3 6 – – CJ Gandhi c Shukla b UR Singh 12 29 – – KP Patel c Shukla b Anand Singh 11 19 – – PP Chawla not out 41 39 2 1 RB Kalaria b Shukla 13 17 1 – CT Gaja c Kishan b Aaron 1 2 – – HP Patel run out (Kishan) 1 2 – – Extras 5 (5 w) Total 107 all out (25 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (PA Patel, 0.4 ov), 2-9 (Merai, 3.4 ov), 3-12 (Panchal, 4.2 ov), 4-24 (Juneja, 6.5 ov), 5-24 (Bhatt, 7.1 ov), 6-45 (KP Patel, 12.4 ov), 7-53 (Gandhi, 15.5 ov), 8-101 (Kalaria, 23.3 ov), 9-104 (Gaja, 24.2 ov), 10-107 (HP Patel, 25 ov)

Jharkhand bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Aaron 5 1 21 3 – Shukla 5 0 26 2 – Nadeem 4 0 21 1 – UR Singh 5 0 17 2 – Roy 4 0 13 0 – Anand Singh 2 0 9 1 –

Jharkhand innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Anand Singh c Panchal b Gaja 5 12 – – IP Kishan (C&WK) st PA Patel b Chawla 64 52 3 4 Virat Singh c Bhatt b KP Patel 2 6 – – SS Tiwary c and b Chawla 13 23 2 – K Deobrat c Panchal b Chawla 3 13 – – AS Roy not out 11 13 – 1 Sumit Kumar not out 7 11 1 – S Nadeem did not bat VR Aaron did not bat RA Shukla did not bat UR Singh did not bat Extras 3 (3 w) Total 108/5 (21.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Anand Singh, 3.5 ov), 2-20 (Virat Singh, 5.1 ov), 3-75 (Tiwary, 13.3 ov), 4-89 (Kishan, 17.2 ov), 5-90 (Deobrat, 17.6 ov)

Gujarat bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Kalaria 3.4 0 18 0 – Gaja 2 0 10 1 – KP Patel 5 0 30 1 – Chawla 5 0 21 3 – HP Patel 5 0 26 0 – Bhatt 1 0 3 0 –

Gujarat Squad:

Parthiv Patel (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Priyank Panchal, Rujul Bhatt, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Manprit Juneja, Rush Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Urvil Patel, Ashav Panchal, Kushang Patel, Jaymin Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Bhargav Merai

Jharkhand Squad:

Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Jaskaran Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shasheem Sanjay Rathour, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Sumit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh