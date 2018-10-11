website statistics

Scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 7

Check below scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai
Toss: Gujarat won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: GS AnanthRamakrishnan, VA Kulkarni
Match Result: Jharkhand won by 5 wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Gujarat vs Jharkhand

Gujarat innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
PA Patel (C&WK) c UR Singh b Aaron 0 4
PK Panchal c Anand Singh b Aaron 7 12 1
BH Merai lbw b Shukla 3 9
RH Bhatt b UR Singh 10 11
MC Juneja c Virat Singh b Nadeem 3 6
CJ Gandhi c Shukla b UR Singh 12 29
KP Patel c Shukla b Anand Singh 11 19
PP Chawla not out 41 39 2 1
RB Kalaria b Shukla 13 17 1
CT Gaja c Kishan b Aaron 1 2
HP Patel run out (Kishan) 1 2
Extras 5 (5 w)
Total 107 all out (25 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-0 (PA Patel, 0.4 ov), 2-9 (Merai, 3.4 ov), 3-12 (Panchal, 4.2 ov), 4-24 (Juneja, 6.5 ov), 5-24 (Bhatt, 7.1 ov), 6-45 (KP Patel, 12.4 ov), 7-53 (Gandhi, 15.5 ov), 8-101 (Kalaria, 23.3 ov), 9-104 (Gaja, 24.2 ov), 10-107 (HP Patel, 25 ov)

 

Jharkhand bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Aaron 5 1 21 3
Shukla 5 0 26 2
Nadeem 4 0 21 1
UR Singh 5 0 17 2
Roy 4 0 13 0
Anand Singh 2 0 9 1

 

Jharkhand innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Anand Singh c Panchal b Gaja 5 12
IP Kishan (C&WK) st PA Patel b Chawla 64 52 3 4
Virat Singh c Bhatt b KP Patel 2 6
SS Tiwary c and b Chawla 13 23 2
K Deobrat c Panchal b Chawla 3 13
AS Roy not out 11 13 1
Sumit Kumar not out 7 11 1
S Nadeem did not bat
VR Aaron did not bat
RA Shukla did not bat
UR Singh did not bat
Extras 3 (3 w)
Total 108/5 (21.4 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-17 (Anand Singh, 3.5 ov), 2-20 (Virat Singh, 5.1 ov), 3-75 (Tiwary, 13.3 ov), 4-89 (Kishan, 17.2 ov), 5-90 (Deobrat, 17.6 ov)

 

Gujarat bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Kalaria 3.4 0 18 0
Gaja 2 0 10 1
KP Patel 5 0 30 1
Chawla 5 0 21 3
HP Patel 5 0 26 0
Bhatt 1 0 3 0

Gujarat Squad: 

Parthiv Patel (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Priyank Panchal, Rujul Bhatt, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Manprit Juneja, Rush Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Urvil Patel, Ashav Panchal, Kushang Patel, Jaymin Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Bhargav Merai

Jharkhand Squad:

Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Jaskaran Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shasheem Sanjay Rathour, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Sumit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh

