Scorecard of Haryana vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 19

Check below scorecard of Haryana vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 19 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 1, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 19, 2018

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, J Madanagopal

Match Result: Match abandoned

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Haryana vs Jharkhand

Haryana vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Match abandoned without a toss.

Haryana Squad:

Himanshu Rana, Nitin Saini, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Dhull, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Anuj Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Amit Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav

Jharkhand Squad:

Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Kumar Deobrat, Sumit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Varun Aaron (Captain), Jaskaran Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shasheem Sanjay Rathour, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Virat Singh