Check below scorecard of Himachal Pradesh vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 6, 2018
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Toss: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: S Shankar, K Srinath
Match Result: Karnataka won by 35 runs (VJD method)
|Karnataka innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|R Samarth
|c and b Dhawan
|98
|97
|11
|–
|AM Reddy
|c Bains b Jaswal
|29
|28
|5
|–
|M Kaunian Abbas
|run out (Amit Kumar)
|6
|5
|1
|–
|MK Pandey (C)
|c Sen b Chopra
|43
|43
|4
|1
|K Gowtham
|c Gangta b Chopra
|3
|9
|–
|–
|AA Joshi
|c Jaswal b Dhawan
|42
|31
|6
|–
|R Vinay Kumar
|c Dagar b Ajrudeen
|2
|5
|–
|–
|BR Sharath (WK)
|c Dagar b Dhawan
|6
|2
|–
|1
|R Shreyas Gopal
|not out
|13
|9
|–
|1
|T Pradeep
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|PM Krishna
|did not bat
|Extras
|14 (1 lb, 2 nb, 11 w)
|Total
|257/8 (38 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-36 (Reddy, 5.6 ov), 2-55 (Kaunian Abbas, 8.1 ov), 3-158 (Pandey, 24.4 ov), 4-165 (Gowtham, 26.5 ov), 5-207 (Samarth, 32.5 ov), 6-211 (Vinay Kumar, 33.4 ov), 7-219 (Sharath, 34.2 ov), 8-247 (Joshi, 37.1 ov)
|Himachal Pradesh bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Ajrudeen
|6
|0
|42
|1
|Jaswal
|7
|0
|55
|1
|Dhawan
|8
|0
|57
|3
|Dagar
|7
|0
|47
|0
|Gurvinder Singh
|6
|0
|35
|0
|Chopra
|4
|0
|20
|2
|Himachal Pradesh innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|A Bains (WK)
|b Pradeep
|26
|25
|4
|–
|P Chopra (C)
|c Sharath b Pradeep
|67
|45
|11
|2
|Amit Kumar
|c Kaunian Abbas b Pradeep
|0
|5
|–
|–
|N Gangta
|c Sharath b Gowtham
|25
|33
|4
|–
|S Verma
|c Shreyas Gopal b Pradeep
|14
|15
|2
|–
|P Jaswal
|c Krishna b Gowtham
|0
|2
|–
|–
|R Dhawan
|b Shreyas Gopal
|2
|4
|–
|–
|E Sen
|c Kaunian Abbas b Gowtham
|2
|6
|–
|–
|M Dagar
|c Pandey b Joshi
|15
|7
|–
|2
|Gurvinder Singh
|b Gowtham
|6
|9
|1
|–
|M Ajrudeen
|not out
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|5 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 w)
|Total
|162 all out (25.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-58 (Bains, 8.3 ov), 2-69 (Amit Kumar, 10.2 ov), 3-106 (Chopra, 14.5 ov), 4-127 (Verma, 19.5 ov), 5-133 (Jaswal, 20.4 ov), 6-134 (Gangta, 20.6 ov), 7-138 (Dhawan, 21.6 ov), 8-138 (Sen, 22.3 ov), 9-146 (Gurvinder Singh, 24.2 ov), 10-162 (Dagar, 25.3 ov)
|Karnataka bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Vinay Kumar
|3
|0
|18
|0
|–
|Krishna
|5
|0
|40
|0
|–
|Pradeep
|6
|0
|35
|4
|–
|Gowtham
|5
|0
|26
|4
|–
|Shreyas Gopal
|6
|0
|33
|1
|–
|Joshi
|0.3
|0
|8
|1
|–
Himachal Pradesh Squad:
Prashant Chopra (Captain), Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains (Wicket Keeper), Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kaushik, Priyanshu Khanduri, Ekant Sen, Mohmad Ajrudeen
Karnataka Squad:
Naveen MG, Abhishek Reddy, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey (Captain), Mir Kaunain Abbas, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (Wicket Keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep T, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pavan Deshpande, CM Gautam, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Stuart Binny