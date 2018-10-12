Scorecard of Himachal Pradesh vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Himachal Pradesh vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: S Shankar, K Srinath

Match Result: Karnataka won by 35 runs (VJD method)

Karnataka innings Runs Balls 4s 6s R Samarth c and b Dhawan 98 97 11 – AM Reddy c Bains b Jaswal 29 28 5 – M Kaunian Abbas run out (Amit Kumar) 6 5 1 – MK Pandey (C) c Sen b Chopra 43 43 4 1 K Gowtham c Gangta b Chopra 3 9 – – AA Joshi c Jaswal b Dhawan 42 31 6 – R Vinay Kumar c Dagar b Ajrudeen 2 5 – – BR Sharath (WK) c Dagar b Dhawan 6 2 – 1 R Shreyas Gopal not out 13 9 – 1 T Pradeep not out 1 1 – – PM Krishna did not bat Extras 14 (1 lb, 2 nb, 11 w) Total 257/8 (38 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Reddy, 5.6 ov), 2-55 (Kaunian Abbas, 8.1 ov), 3-158 (Pandey, 24.4 ov), 4-165 (Gowtham, 26.5 ov), 5-207 (Samarth, 32.5 ov), 6-211 (Vinay Kumar, 33.4 ov), 7-219 (Sharath, 34.2 ov), 8-247 (Joshi, 37.1 ov)

Himachal Pradesh bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Ajrudeen 6 0 42 1 Jaswal 7 0 55 1 Dhawan 8 0 57 3 Dagar 7 0 47 0 Gurvinder Singh 6 0 35 0 Chopra 4 0 20 2

Himachal Pradesh innings Runs Balls 4s 6s A Bains (WK) b Pradeep 26 25 4 – P Chopra (C) c Sharath b Pradeep 67 45 11 2 Amit Kumar c Kaunian Abbas b Pradeep 0 5 – – N Gangta c Sharath b Gowtham 25 33 4 – S Verma c Shreyas Gopal b Pradeep 14 15 2 – P Jaswal c Krishna b Gowtham 0 2 – – R Dhawan b Shreyas Gopal 2 4 – – E Sen c Kaunian Abbas b Gowtham 2 6 – – M Dagar c Pandey b Joshi 15 7 – 2 Gurvinder Singh b Gowtham 6 9 1 – M Ajrudeen not out 0 2 – – Extras 5 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 w) Total 162 all out (25.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Bains, 8.3 ov), 2-69 (Amit Kumar, 10.2 ov), 3-106 (Chopra, 14.5 ov), 4-127 (Verma, 19.5 ov), 5-133 (Jaswal, 20.4 ov), 6-134 (Gangta, 20.6 ov), 7-138 (Dhawan, 21.6 ov), 8-138 (Sen, 22.3 ov), 9-146 (Gurvinder Singh, 24.2 ov), 10-162 (Dagar, 25.3 ov)

Karnataka bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Vinay Kumar 3 0 18 0 – Krishna 5 0 40 0 – Pradeep 6 0 35 4 – Gowtham 5 0 26 4 – Shreyas Gopal 6 0 33 1 – Joshi 0.3 0 8 1 –

Himachal Pradesh Squad:

Prashant Chopra (Captain), Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains (Wicket Keeper), Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kaushik, Priyanshu Khanduri, Ekant Sen, Mohmad Ajrudeen

Karnataka Squad:

Naveen MG, Abhishek Reddy, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey (Captain), Mir Kaunain Abbas, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (Wicket Keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep T, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pavan Deshpande, CM Gautam, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Stuart Binny